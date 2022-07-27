Today's Forecast: Mix of clouds with scattered showers and possible storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy start to the morning, ahead of our first of two cold fronts this week. The first passing cold front brings the chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm today. Conditions become mainly dry with partly cloudy skies by this afternoon, but an isolated shower can’t be 100% ruled out. The second cold front passes Thursday morning, providing another chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Unfortunately, some areas might be missed with precipitation! Severe weather is not likely with either passing front. The end of the work week and the upcoming weekend features dry conditions and temperatures slowly pushing into the mid 80s. It will be a stellar weekend to spend outdoors! The next chance for rain thereafter arrives late in the day on Monday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and a possible storm. Severe weather NOT likely. Highs around 80. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few morning showers or non-severe storms. Sunshine returns in the afternoon. High in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

