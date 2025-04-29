Today's Forecast; Mild Start; Blustery and Cooler Afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: There is a small chance for a few severe storms to roll into West Michigan as isolated storms that could be locally severe with strong winds track mainly north. The Storm Prediction Centerhas included southeast Lower Michigan in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5, above) for severe storms later this morning into the early afternoon, with gusty winds the main threat. Temperatures will be in the 70s this morning before falling later in the day behind the cold front. Patchy frost is possible by daybreak Wednesday, with clearing skies. Wednesday will be a cooler day but mostly sunny, before another system brings widespread rain for most of Thursday into early Friday. The weekend should be dry, with highs near 70-degrees by Sunday.

TODAY: Slight chance morning showers or thunderstorm. Breezy and mild morning. Slight Risk Severe(Level 2 out of 5) for isolated late morning or early afternoon thunderstorms southeast of Grand Rapids. Windy and turning cooler during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s, then falling to the 60s later in the day. Winds: SW-W 15-30 mph (Gusts to 40 mph)

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with patchy frost. Lows near 32. Winds: N 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early day rain, then clearing. Breezy and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60-degrees

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, cooler. Highs near 60-degrees

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid-upper 70s

