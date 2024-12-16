Today's Forecast: Mild and Murky Monday Morning with Areas of Fog and Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Areas of fog and scattered rain showers could cause a few slow-downs for the Monday morning commute. The fog will be thickest in areas where there's still snow on the ground, as surface temperatures are colder. Visibility will fluctuate and can change very quickly, so drive carefully! Expect visibility to be as low as 1/4 mile at times. Remember the low beams. Scattered rain showers are likely through midday Monday, but most areas will pick up less than a quarter inch, with much of the rain occurring before noon. The "melt-down" continues with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Colder air will gradually settle in for the rest of the week with several weak cold fronts swinging through. Tuesday will be dry and colder, with increasing chances for snow Wednesday through Friday. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Areas of fog with scattered rain showers for the morning commute. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon and mild. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Slight chance overnight shower or patchy fog. Lows will drop into the low-30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning colder. Considerable cloudiness Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and colder with evening snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance scattered snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold, with highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

