Today's Forecast: Meltdown Continues with Areas of Drizzle and Fog

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Lingering piles and patches of snow will continue to disappear as unseasonably warm air builds into the Great Lakes region over the next several days. Areas of fog are forming this morning as the melting snow produces lots of low-level moisture. Patchy drizzle is possible today as well, with afternoon highs likely to reach the low-40s. Temperatures will remain above freezing, even for overnight lows right through early next week. While the melting snow is not great for winter weather enthusiasts, the milder air is creating much easier travel conditions for this holiday week. A bigger warm up is on the horizon Friday into the weekend, with temperatures building into the 40s and even low 50s for some. The warmer temperatures will also come with increasing rain chances this weekend. If you are a winter weather lover, the pattern is showing signs of shifting toward much cooler air returning after the first of the year! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Milder air continues to build. Patchy fog and drizzle. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mild with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid-30s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Breezy and Milder with a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Unseasonably warm with highs around 50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers early in the day. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: (HAPPY NEW YEAR) Mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the mid-30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube