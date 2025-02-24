Today's Forecast; Major Melt-down begins today

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A major melt-down is on the horizon over the next couple of days as much milder air streams into West Michigan. This is quite a turn-around in our weather, after what has been a very cold month of February! In fact, Saturday marked 16 days in a row of below freezing temperatures in Grand Rapids, which was the 8th longest streak below freezing in February on record. High temperatures to start the week will reach the low-mid 40s through the work-week; which is the warmest stretch so far in 2025. No major storms are in sight for Southern Lower Michigan, though a system over the U.P. will likely clip our northern communities with light rain/snow mix. The next chance of widespread precipitation will arrive by mid-week, with the chance of scattered rain showers Wednesday. Meteorological Spring arrives Saturday March 1. No disturbance looks to bring more than a tenth of an inch this week! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Variably cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: West-southwest 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: West-northwest 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 40s

SATURDAY: Colder with the chance of scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and quiet. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

