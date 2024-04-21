Today's Forecast: Lots of sun, back to the 50s

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Outside of some patchy frost in the morning and an afternoon breeze, we are setting up for a pleasant Sunday! Spend time outside, as skies will be clear with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Gusts out of the northwest up to 25 mph. More sun and even warmer temperatures return for Monday, reaching the lower 60s. We only have on rain chance the next 5 days, being on Tuesday, and it doesn't look like we will see more than a 1/3" of rain! A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather isn't likely. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: An early morning frost/freeze possible, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a light southeast wind. Lows in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers likely. Perhaps a rumble or two or thunder. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

