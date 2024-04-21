Frost Advisory in effect for West Michigan tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Frost Advisory for West Michigan from midnight tonight through 8 A.M. Monday. This advisory means that patchy frost is possible overnight and into early Monday morning.

Temperatures could drop as low as 30 degrees. The coldest temperatures are likely to be along and east of U.S. 131, including our inland communities away from the lake shore.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. If you have any outdoor potted plants, it's a good idea to bring them indoors.

