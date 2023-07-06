Today's Forecast: Lingering showers with decreasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cold front will continue passing east over West Michigan this morning as showers and storms are expected to linger into the first half of the day. No severe weather is anticipated. High and moderate beach hazards are in effect for Lake Michigan today due to high wave heights with a more northerly wind. To learn more about the beach forecast, click here. We lose the humidity today as drier, more comfortable air will end the week with high temperatures back near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies on Friday. While most of us will stay dry this weekend, there's a small chance of a pop-up shower on Saturday. Next best shower or storm chance arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Becoming dry by the evening hours. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, less humid and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and more comfortable air. Highs near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

