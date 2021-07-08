Today's Forecast: Lingering morning showers with decreasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A few lingering showers and possible storm remain this morning before we dry out for the rest of the day and slowly work to break up the cloud cover. Today though, a change will be noticeable; not only will it be cooler with highs in the 70s, but dew points will be dropping making it feel much more comfortable. The nicest days of the week come Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and comfortable humidity with partly cloudy conditions. By Sunday, a warm front will be lifting north into the region and will bring a renewed chance for thunderstorms. Chances for showers and storms will stick with us to kick off next week as we bring back the 80s and humidity.

TODAY: Chance of lingering mainly morning showers; otherwise, dry with decreasing cloud cover. Lower humidity with cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and more comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few shower chances. Humid still with highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube