Today's Forecast: Lingering flurries and cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A weak cold front passed over West Michigan overnight, bringing plenty of cloud cover and the some light snow showers. Accumulation only adding up to a light dusting this morning. Watch out for slick and snowy spots on the roadways during the morning commute! Cloud cover hangs around all day today as winds gradually calm down. A larger system arrives on Wednesday which will likely produce a few inches of snow accumulation. The core of this storm is expected to track through the Ohio Valley. That places West Michigan in the outskirts of the heaviest accumulation zone, which is likely to be closer to Detroit and Toledo. As for West Michigan, our highest totals are expected to be south and east of Grand Rapids, primarily closer to the I-94 corridor. If the track of the storm changes, that could result in more or less snow for West Michigan. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will likely be issued for some of our counties as we draw closer to the event. A WINTER STORM WATCH has already been issued for Branch County from Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Colder air dives in on the back end of Wednesday's system, which leads to high temperatures in the lower 30s to upper 20s to end the work week. Looking for more snow? This is the week for you! There's a chance for light snow flurries on Thursday, more widespread accumulating snow on Friday plus more chances Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with the chance of a few flurries in the morning. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and calm. Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread snow develops. Breezy too. Accumulations will be highest closer to I-94, where 3" to 5" may fall. Otherwise, most locations will pick up between 2" to 4". Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering flurries possible. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

FRIDAY: Chance of lake effect in the morning, and measurable widespread snow possible in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

