Today's Forecast: Light snow with partly sunny skies later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Grand Rapids has eclipsed its seasonal snowfall average of 77.6", seeing 81.0" through January 30. Snow accumulations will be light again today mainly being persistent during the first half of the day; otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits all day long… bundle up! Overnight lows will be in the single digits multiple nights this week, starting tonight as temps fall to below 0° for some locations, especially east of US-131. This will be the first time locations in West Michigan fall below zero this season. Wind chills are expected to be below zero across the area and near 10 below zero areas inland through the overnight period. Temperatures slightly rebound Wednesday and Thursday, before another cold front Thursday night keeps Friday’s daytime highs in the teens again. Late Thursday night into Friday bring another round of light snow with minor accumulations of an inch or less. Remember to bundle up! Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, few lake effect flurries or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 feeling like the single digits. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Highs in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube