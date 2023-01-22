Today's Forecast: Light snow showers & chilly temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Many across West Michigan will be enjoying snow showers through the morning. Light snow will begin to fall early, and slowly becomes more scattered throughout the day. There's a consensus most communities will pick up about 1" of snow on Sunday, with isolated heavier amounts to 2", especially south and east. This would be our first inch of snow in 24 hours since December! Clouds begin to deteriorate Monday afternoon, but return Tuesday morning, paired with the chance for snow. A larger system develops Wednesday which could produce a few inches of snow accumulation, although like other systems in the last few weeks, heaviest amounts are expected to track south and east of West Michigan. Our high temperatures toward the end of the week dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s, which could trigger some lake effect snow into the weekend. To stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Light accumulation up to 1" possible with isolated higher amounts. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds south, light and variable.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, snow showers move in after midnight. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy, with winds from the west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow develops. Highs in the upper 20s near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Lake effect snow continues. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube