Today's Forecast: Light snow flurries with lake enhancement

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Lake effect starts to dwindles down today, with a few flurries to light snow remaining giving accumulations around an inch along and west of US-131. Below average temperatures stick around again today and tomorrow in the lower to mid 20s. We stay dry and mostly cloudy both tomorrow and Wednesday. Temperatures start to warm mid-week and push into the upper 40s even towards 50 degrees by the end of the week accompanied with rain showers. Late Thursday and through New Year’s weekend we will keep rain showers in our forecast. Both the warm temperatures and rain chances will likely lead to possible snow melt flooding and ice jams on local rivers. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with the chance of light snow showers with some lake enhancement. Highs in the lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and dry as snow shuts off. Lows in the mid teens.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and dry with calmer winds. Highs in the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain late evening. Highs in the lower 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Warmer temps with possible snow melt flooding and ice jams. Highs pushing the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

