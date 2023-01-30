Today's Forecast: Light snow flurries and falling temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Grand Rapids has eclipsed its seasonal snowfall average of 77.6", seeing 80.4" through January 29. Lake effect snow will turn light for the start of the work week today as much cooler air settles in to ring in February. Snow accumulations will be light and isolated both Monday and Tuesday. Today expect snowfall totals to be around an inch or less as we will dry out a bit in the second half of the day. Tuesday light snow flurry chances remain. Overnight lows will be in the single digits multiple nights this week, and afternoon highs struggling to hit 30 degrees through Friday. The coldest day is anticipated to be Tuesday, with highs slowly returning to the lower and mid 20s by the end of week. Remember to bundle up! Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries; mostly lake effect. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mainly dry, but some flurries possible. Lows in the lower single digits.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few lake effect flurries possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower and mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower and mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Highs in the lower 20s.

