Today's Forecast: Light snow, breezy winds and cold temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: All severe weather alerts have ended. Colder air is wrapping into West Michigan this morning, transitioning rain back over to light snow briefly making for an icy and possibility challenge morning commute with a flash freeze potential. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for counties along and west of U.S. 131 from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. today. Up to 2" of snow will be possible, along with icy roads. The rest of the week will feature dry air settling in with sunshine and warming temperatures carrying into the weekend pushing daytime highs back into the 50s and 60s. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain transitioning to snow showers with windy conditions. Our warmest temperatures in the mid/upper 50s occur at/around midnight, then fall into the 20s through the day. Wind chills in the single digits most of the day! Winds west/northwest at 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40/45.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

