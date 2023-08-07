Today's Forecast: Light showers possible; otherwise drying out and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Yesterday was the coldest August 6th afternoon high temperature on record for Grand Rapids and most West Michigan communities. On-and-off rain showers will extend into today with highs only in the lower 70s. Best chance for measurable rain will be along and south of I-94. Areas like Fremont and Muskegon will stay dry the majority of the day, and will also feature warmer temps in the upper 70s, but still cloudy. Another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain is possible by tonight. Dry skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures rebounding back into the lower 80s, before more rain arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially south of Grand Rapids. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Mainly dry. Lows around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Perhaps some lingering morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny during the day, with increasing shower chances late in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible in the morning. Highs around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with shower and storms chances. Highs inn the lower 80s.

