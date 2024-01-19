Today's Forecast: Light scattered snow early on; otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A system is moving through West Michigan this morning. The majority of snow will add up near the I-94 corridor, but some snow will be possible near I-96. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties until 1 p.m. today, where 1" to 3" of snow will be possible. Berrien county falls under a WINTER STORM WARNING until 7 a.m. Saturday, where 4" to 8+” of snow is possible. Click here for your latest alerts. The region along and north of I-96 will only pick up 1" to 2" of snow. Lake effect snow will develop along the immediate shoreline late tonight and into Saturday, with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds inland. Warmer air returns next week, bringing the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow melts. Stay alert with FOX 17 News.

TODAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially along/south of I-96 and focused on I-94. Highs in the lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with lake effect snow showers. Lows near zero or below.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with a few light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of snow development late. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

