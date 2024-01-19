Heavy lake effect snow possible through Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been placed for parts of West Michigan for Friday night through Saturday.

Oceana county falls under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Allegan and Van Buren counties are placed under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Berrien county is under a WINTER STORM WARNING until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy bands of lake effect snow will develop due to persistent northwest winds. This will allow for the heaviest snow to develop along the shoreline and west of U.S. 131.

Most of West Michigan falls under the 1" or less category by Saturday night. Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Oceana, and Van Buren counties will see the highet snow totals due to lake effect snow. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a statement saying that localized amounts of over 12" of snow will be possible through parts of Allegan and Van Buren counties.

Slick travel and reduced visibility will be likely Friday night through Saturday.

