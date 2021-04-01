Today's Forecast: Breezy and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: Flurries along the lakeshore will begin to dissipate as we work through the afternoon. Inland areas will see more sunshine but all in all, it is a cold and breezy day. At times wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s with a gusty wind out of the north northwest. Tonight the wind will relax but temps will fall into the teens under a clear sky. By Friday, temperatures start to moderate and that trend is even more noticeable this weekend as we push to near 60 Saturday, and near 70 for Easter Sunday! Thunderstorms and some showers are possible by the middle of next week as unseasonably warm temperatures continue.

TODAY: A few light lake effect snow showers during the morning, especially along the immediate lakeshore and out over Lake Michigan. Inland areas will become mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds northerly at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph at times. Wind chills mainly in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the teens. Light northwest winds.

FRIDAY: Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs near 70.

