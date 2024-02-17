Today's Forecast: Light flurries; otherwise breezy, cold & cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expect scattered light snow flurries through this morning, but conditions will improve as the weekend progresses. Snow will wind down in the morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20s today. Wind chills will be in the teens through this afternoon, but overnight into Sunday will have gust to 35 mph and push wind chills into the single digits for some. The wind will subside into Sunday with temperatures just above freezing and a few flurries possible in the afternoon. Temperatures rebound by next week...reaching back into the 50s! There's a chance of rain next Wednesday and Thursday, and light snow next Friday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lake effect snow showers in the morning, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Some minor accumulations possible. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills between 5 and 10 above!

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few flurries possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Slight chance of a light rain shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a light rain shower. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

