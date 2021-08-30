Today's Forecast: Less humid and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A strong cold front pushed through yesterday bringing less humid air behind it. Today, dry weather returns with those gradually lower dew points that will last all week long. That means it may still feel a bit humid this morning, but by late in the day it'll be much more refreshing. Most of next week looks to stay dry and comfortable with highs in the lower 80s to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. Enjoy!

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s. West northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

