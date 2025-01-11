Today's Forecast: Lakeshore snow showers through midday, otherwise mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We're amid an 9-day streak of below freezing high temperatures! WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect for most of the area through 10 A.M. this morning, mainly for our lakeshore communities. We expect another 1" to 2" along/west of U.S. 131 today before tapering off by midday/early afternoon. Another Canadian clipper system drops in on Sunday and Monday with another 2" to 4" possible. Reinforcing Arctic air and more accumulating lake effect snow is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs only in the upper teens to lower 20s. If you are a winter weather lover, this cold pattern looks to be in place through at least the middle of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Light to steady snow showers along/west of U.S. 131 through the morning and midday (another 1" to 2"), otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing. Another 1" to 2" possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers likely. Another 1" to 2" possible. Highs in the upper 20s early, then falling into the mid 20s during the day.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely. Arctic cold and breezy. Heaviest snow occurs along/west of U.S. 131 where several inches may fall. Highs in the upper teens near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lighter lake effect snow showers, tapering off through the day. Highs only in the lower 20s.

