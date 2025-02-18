Today's Forecast: Lakeshore snow showers, some inland sun, Arctic cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Arctic air is gripping the region through the middle of the week with sub-zero wind chills. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely west of U.S. 131 today with additional accumulations of 1" to 2" closer to the lakeshore. Our lakeshore counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 A.M. this morning. Those counties include Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Van Buren and Oceana Counties. We also have a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY until 9 A.M. this morning for the inland counties. of Mecosta, Montcalm, Ionia, Eaton, and Calhoun for wind chills as cold as -15 this morning. The coldest mornings will be today and tomorrow! Overall, this week will be a drier, quieter one with lower snow chances from Wednesday night into Thursday, but unseasonably cold air sticks around into the weekend. High temperatures not likely to reach "seasonable levels" until Sunday. For this time of year, our "average highs" are in the low/mid 30s. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Very cold, not as breezy. Light lakeshore snow showers with another 1" to 2" possible, otherwise partial sunshine inland. Highs in the mid/upper teens. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 0 to 5 above. Winds west light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. A chance of P.M. and night snow showers. Highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. An inch or so possible. Not quite as cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with highs in the low/mid 30s

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube