Today's Forecast: Lake effect tapers off, still cold and cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Lake effect will begin dwindling midday today. High temperatures this today will be near 30 degrees. Some areas in Kent and Muskegon county have recorded over 13 to 15 inches of snow. Reports from Newaygo Co. are over 12 inches through Saturday evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Allegan, Northern Berrien, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, and Van Buren Counties until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Today we can expect and additional 1 to 2 inches of snow in some spots from I-96 south, as lake effect starts to die out. Dry skies return for Monday before another wave of snow is likely on Tuesday. Look for a large blast of arctic air next week! Daytime highs will only be in the lower 20s with overnight lows in the teens. This could lead to more chances of snow next week! Looking for information on whether we could see a White Christmas? Click here for more on whether we could see a White Christmas! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates as Christmas gets closer. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers diminishing by mid-day. Highs near 30 degrees. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers completely tapering off. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Highs near 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs near 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 20s.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow showers and cold temperatures! Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High temperatures near 20 degrees.

