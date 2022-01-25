Today's Forecast: Lake effect snow showers; otherwise cloudy and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, and Cass Counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. As much as 3-6+ inches of additional snow can fall across southernmost Allegan into Van Buren, Berrien, & Cass Counties through early Wednesday morning. Grand Rapids will see much lesser amounts on the order of only an additional dusting or coating through the same period. Kalamazoo can see as much as 1-3". By Thursday we expect another clipper system to move in with lingering lake effect snow behind it early Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to run well below normal through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of U.S.-131. Highs in the upper teens. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy inland and frigid. Lakeshore snow showers continue. Lows in the single digits below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for more widespread snow showers with another clipper system in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Breezy southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with early lingering lake effect snow showers; otherwise, dry and partly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

