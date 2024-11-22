Today's Forecast: Lake effect rain, still breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After our first snowflakes and measurable snow of the season, we are going to warm things up for the weekend while maintianing some light lake effect rain. Lakeshore showers persist through Friday with highs around 45 degrees, so thankfully no more snow after sunrise. Most moisture will remain west of U.S.-131 with a northerly wind. Most showers will end into Saturday morning as the weekend looks to be mostly dry with seasonable highs and denser cloud cover. Expect light rain chances again Monday, with chances for more snow into Thanksgiving weekend! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially near the lake shore. Lows around freezing. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a light shower. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s.

