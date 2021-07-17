Today's Forecast: Isolated showers this morning, drier skies this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A slow-moving area of low pressure is responsible for the slow exit of the wet weather. It's possible a few showers may linger even on Saturday morning, but most of the time it will not be raining. During the course of the day, clouds will be decreasing from north to south as drier air filters into the region. It'll start to feel less humid as well, and that should hold true for Sunday and Monday as well, with much more sunshine. Tuesday's forecast looks a bit interesting at this point. A backdoor cold front of sorts, will drop in from the north-northeast and depending on the time of day, it may be enough to spark showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two. This would be most likely for locations away from the Lake Michigan shoreline. It is still a few days away and of course we'll fine tune the forecast and timing as it draws closer, but I wanted to let you know we're keeping a close eye on it. Have a great weekend, West Michigan!

TODAY: Decreasing clouds and less humid. Spotty shower possible near I-94, mainly in the morning. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers near and east of US-131. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

