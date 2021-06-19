Today's Forecast: Isolated showers this morning

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Clouds are moving in this morning due to an approaching system! Isolated showers and storms are the story for this morning and early afternoon. Once these showers pass, it'll be less humid with highs topping out around 80 degrees. Dry weather holds through the middle of Sunday, but by Sunday evening the next storm system will be approaching from the west. Thunderstorms are likely and some could be on the strong side. Wet weather lingers into Monday for most of the region before a drier and cooler air mass arrives for the middle of next week. Also...Summer arrives (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. This might be the best gift for dad, seeing that Sunday is Father's Day!

TODAY: Showers and storms this morning and early afternoon, otherwise becoming partly cloudy with highs near 80.

TONIGHT: Skies dry, becoming partly cloudy. Overnight low dropping to 60 degrees.

TOMORROW/FATHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy with a touch of humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms arrive during the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms, mainly during the morning. Highs reach the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

