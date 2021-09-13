Today's Forecast: Isolated showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The chance for spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower, continues today though most hours should remain rain-free. With a stationary front still in close proximity we will remain in a marginal risk for severe storms. The best chance for showers and storms will likely come as a cold front passes late afternoon and early evening on Tuesday. We are currently in the slight risk for severe storms at that time. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app to stay connected. A few dry and less humid days will follow that system to finish the work week. Temperatures will likely again warm into the 80s once again late workweek into next weekend. Summer is not over yet!

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Marginal risk for severe storms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast to east winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a shower or two. East northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Best chance for showers and storms is late day and at night. Slight risk for severe storms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Breezy south to southwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35-40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. Less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube