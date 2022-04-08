Today's Forecast: Isolated light rain and snow flurries

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: The same low pressure system that has brought West Michigan widespread light rain showers the past few days will continue into today and tomorrow. Cooler air settles into the region today, bringing the chance for a few snowflakes at times with otherwise light rain showers. The chance of some light rain and snow persists into Saturday morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. If any snow does accumulate between today and tomorrow, it will be a light dusting which will melt quickly. High temperatures today only reach the lower 40s, with a high temperature on Saturday of 39 degrees. Moments of sunshine return Saturday evening, with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Temperatures gradually increase starting on Sunday, reaching the lower to middle 50s! By next week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's a chance for a few passing showers and thunderstorms next week, as well. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds from the west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Lingering early morning rain and snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube