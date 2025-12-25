Icy Mix Potential Early Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — An area of freezing rain is likely to move through West Michigan early Friday morning. The most significant ice potential is during the morning , especially in areas from Grand Rapids to the south.

Here is a direct link to the Grand Rapids National Weather Service for updates.

Here are the projections as of early Thursday morning:

5AM Friday:

8:30AM Friday

NOON FRIDAY

2PM FRIDAY

