Icy Mix Potential Early Friday

An area of freezing rain is likely to move through West Michigan early Friday morning. The most significant ice potential is during the morning , especially in areas from Grand Rapids to the south.
WEST MICHIGAN — An area of freezing rain is likely to move through West Michigan early Friday morning. The most significant ice potential is during the morning , especially in areas from Grand Rapids to the south.

Here is a direct link to the Grand Rapids National Weather Service for updates.

Here are the projections as of early Thursday morning:

5AM Friday:

5AM6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

8:30AM Friday

830AM 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

NOON FRIDAY

12 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

2PM FRIDAY

2PM 6Z GRAF 12KM Zoomed.png

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

