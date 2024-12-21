Today's Forecast: Inland sunshine, but cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today the winter solstice arrives (4:21 A.M.) and we officially begin astronomical winter. It's also the shortest day of the year with only nine hours of daylight. The other 15 hours are relegated to complete darkness. It's also the start of summer in the southern hemisphere. Look for the chance of some light snow showers or flurries along the immediate lakeshore today before a wind shift to the north looks to bring sunshine inland! More Arctic air spilling in to the Great Lakes will make afternoon highs only in the low/mid 20s, and a few single digits into Sunday morning! We are expecting a warm up leading into Christmas and New Years. One blip in the warming trend Monday may bring some light rain/snow, but accumulations won't amount to much, nor major impacts to travel. Things look quiet Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highs in the upper 30s! Temperatures building into the 40s (perhaps 50) by the end of Christmas Week look likely, too. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny inland, but more cloud cover and some lake effect snow showers or flurries at the immediate lakeshore. Colder too. Highs only in the low/mid 20s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy and cold. Lows in the single digits! Winds east/southeast light.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds and cold. Highs in the middle 20s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Highs in the mid 30s

TUESDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a light rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

