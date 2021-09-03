Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy Friday! Today begins with perhaps some filtered or dimmed sun, but clouds increase further during the afternoon as we continue with seasonable and comfortable temperatures. This evening into Saturday a weakening frontal system works its way into the region, and we may have a few light spotty showers, but at this point, we are not seeing much in the way of heavy, widespread rain. It's a tough call to say we'll be completely dry Sunday and Monday, although it does appear most of the time weather conditions will cooperate with outdoor plans for the holiday weekend. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday Labor Day weekend. Our next and better rain chance arrive Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with shower and storm chances.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few light spotty showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

