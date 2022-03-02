Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with light snow and rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We kick off this Wednesday with temps in the upper 20s clear skies. Another weak, moisture starved Canadian Clipper system will track through the Great Lakes on today. This will build cloud cover first and then there's a better chance of light rain/snow. West Michigan can expect little (if any) accumulations. Any precipitation will be light and have little to no travel impacts. Thursday is our coldest day this week with highs around 30. A larger system is expected to develop for the upcoming weekend, initially bringing rain showers, wind, and temperatures in the 50s Saturday into Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain or snow showers. Minor accumulations, if any. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds south/west 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the teens.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and the coldest day of the week. Highs in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance for wintry mix early before transitioning to rain showers the rest of the day. Heaviest rain occurring in the evening. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers mostly in the first half of the day. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

