Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with improving temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear skies early this morning will remain sunny conditions today, despite the very cold temperatures. Clouds will increase in the late afternoon hours and continue to build this evening. Next week brings chilly temperatures, but rebounding into the upper 20s and lower 30s for daytime highs at the start of the week. Some light lake effect snow is due to arrive on Monday with 1-2 inches possible and then more significant lake effect again Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday going into Thursday brings yet another shot of arctic air pushing temperatures back below average with daytime highs in the teens. Stay warm and stay safe!

TODAY: Sunny skies early, with increasing clouds afternoon off of Lake Michigan. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Possible late evening light snow chances for locations well north of I-96. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Temperatures starting off around 30 but falling throughout the day with another push of arctic air arriving.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

