Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with evening snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding, especially along the Grand River in Comstock Park. Moments of sunshine kick off our Thursday, before widespread steady to light snow showers arrive late this evening. Snow is expected to accumulate tonight into Friday morning, where 2" to 3" is expected. Isolated higher amounts are possible. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties from 2 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. Slick travel conditions are likely on the roads early Friday morning. Bundle up and stay safe, West Michigan!

TODAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise clouds thicken and snow develops by evening. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers and breezy winds. East northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Early morning light snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. 2" to 3" of snow accumulation likely. The lowest amounts will be north/west of Grand Rapids, with the higher totals south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube