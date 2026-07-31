Today's Forecast: Increasing Clouds, Rain Moves In Late

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Partly cloudy skies to start the day will give way to a mainly cloudy sky by the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. Even though it will be cloudy, temperatures will still warm up into the mid 80s, with lower 80s likely along the lakeshore. Rain and storms will start to move in this evening, expanding in coverage overnight. Saturday will be cloudy and soggy with scattered showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms, likely through much of the day. Severe weather is not expected in our area, but there could be periods of heavy rain, which we do need! Rain amounts from this system look to be around 0.5", with some locally higher amounts near 1" possible. Clouds and rain keep high temperatures only in the mid 70s. A few showers could linger into Saturday night and early Sunday. The weekend won't be a washout, as Sunday is looking dry after this system clears out.

Highs will reach around 80 on Sunday with a humid feel. A lot of sunshine is expected through early next week with more seasonable temperatures in the low to middle 80s. A few rain chances will pop back into the forecast around the middle of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy, with chance late P.M. showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind E/NE at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind E/NE at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s around 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s.

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