Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds leading to light snow tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Briefly before cloud cover returns today due to an approaching system. Our next system is on track to deliver light snow showers to West Michigan overnight this evening into Friday, with minor accumulation likely. A light dusting is likely near and south I-96, with snow accumulation up to a dusting to a half an inch around and especially south of I-94. Saturday will be our coldest day of the week, with highs only in the 20s. In addition to the cold air, lake effect snow is possible on Saturday, especially along/west of U.S. 131. There's a chance for light snow early Sunday morning, before milder air blows into West Michigan. Temperatures rebound next week, pushing back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees by Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Late evening/night light snow possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow mostly along and south of I-96. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Lows near 20 degrees.

FRIDAY: Morning light snow south, otherwise mostly cloudy. An dusting or light coating possible. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Local 1-3" amounts may fall. Colder too! Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Chance for light snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with evening rain chances. Highs at 50 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube