Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, chance P.M. shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for sunshine to start today, but the clouds will thicken and lower. We have the chance of a P.M. shower, but most areas may end up staying dry. Highs will make the mid 60s. Another round of showers and storms are possible tonight, followed by mid-week highs near 70 or better Wednesday through Friday. This will be an "active week", with multiple quick moving systems bringing occasional shower and thunderstorm chances. None of these systems will feature heavy rain, and there will also be pockets of sunshine. At this time, severe weather is not expected. It was a unique "Snow Season"; click here for the recap and highlights. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. A chance of P.M. showers. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of morning and midday shower/storms, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Warmer too. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Much warmer with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Chance of shower/storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube