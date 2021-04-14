Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An upper level low positioned to our northwest early this morning will help more clouds to build through the day. Today will be dry for most outside of a possible sprinkle or flake far north with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s south. The best chance for shower activity will come Wednesday night and during the first half of Thursday as low pressure moves overhead. Cold enough air aloft will make a few wet snowflakes possible to mix in. No accumulations expected. Tranquil weather returns for Friday and most of the weekend. Although there are no significant storms on the horizon, a stray shower cannot be completely dismissed over the weekend. A cooler forecast is likely going to be the rule between now and the end of the month.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West-southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of light rain developing and possible wet snowflakes mixing in. Lows in the low/mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers mainly in the morning, perhaps a few wet flakes mixing in especially north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

