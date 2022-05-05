Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear skies and a chilly start to our Thursday before cloud cover increases as another system takes aim on West Michigan, approaching from the southwest. A few passing showers are possible late this evening, with majority of rain moving in on Friday. Most models are anticipating rain to mainly stay south of I-96, with a few thunderstorms possible near I-94. A stray shower is possible in the early morning hours on Saturday, with otherwise dry skies for the rest of the day. The best Mother's Day gift this year will be the forecast! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for Mother's Day, with high temperatures in the upper 60s! By next week, the heat dial is cranked and turned up even further. High temperatures next week could reach the lower 70s to middle 80s. Start making your outdoor plans now!

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain developing by late evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers mostly southward. East wind around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms near I-94. Highs near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: A few lingering morning sprinkles, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

MOTHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube