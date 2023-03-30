Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, increasing P.M. clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Prepare for a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens, along with clear, frosty conditions. Dry skies will extend through the majority of the day until our next larger system arrives. Widespread rain showers, strong winds, and warm temperatures push into the region overnight into Friday. Thunderstorms could be on the strong side late Friday, mostly southwest of Grand Rapids, along with high temperatures making a run at 60 degrees. Saturday, colder air wraps around this system transitioning rain over to snow showers. Little to no snow accumulations are expected. Wind will be an issue too! We expect breezy conditions on Friday, and downright windy conditions on Saturday. Winds at the lakeshore may gust to 50/55 mph behind the cold front on Saturday. We also have the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening/night, which could gust at 55/60 mph. So this event and storm system is two-fold. Large scale, synoptic winds...and thunderstorm wind gusts! For additional information about this approaching system and the severe weather potential, click HERE. There will be additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms next week especially Tuesday and Wednesday along with the possibility of additional severe weather threats. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise the clouds thicken through the day. Chance of rain and/or snow showers along and north of I-96 late in the evening. Highs mid/upper 40s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely. It may be steady to moderate at times with a few embedded thunderstorms. Breezy too. Lows around 40. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30/35 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with off/on rain showers. Thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some could be on the strong to marginally severe side. Wind is the primary threat! Some 55/60 mph gusts possible. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south at 15 to 25 mph sustained.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy. Widespread rain switches over to snow showers as temperatures fall. Any snow accumulation will be minor. Highs reaching the upper 50s early in the morning (pre-dawn), otherwise falling to the mid/upper 30s by the late afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45/50 mph inland, and 50/55 mph at the lakeshore. Scattered power outages possible.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs near 60.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube