Today's Forecast: Increased cloud cover with scattered showers and possible thunder

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover will increase this morning ahead of rain chances for today. Showers are expected to be scattered today, mainly along and south of I-96. A few thunderstorms are possible, but no severe storms. Headed into the weekend, a pop-up shower is possible on Saturday, especially in the morning. However, most of us will stay dry with high temperatures in the 70s! A few hit-or-miss showers are possible on Sunday for Mother’s Day mostly in the afternoon and evening mainly southwest of Grand Rapids with additional cloud cover and daytime highs in the middle 60s. Drier skies settle in for next week again, with high temperatures near 70 degrees everyday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially from Grand Rapids southward. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Light winds. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY / MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the middle/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

