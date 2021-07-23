Today's Forecast: Humid with scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Humidity is back today with cloud cover and storm chances. Showers and storms continue into a good portion of the morning as they push inland as severe weather is not expected, but there will be pockets of locally heavy rain. Today will be a sticky summer day with highs in the low 80s and high humidity. A few additional showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon mainly inland in a spotty fashion. We're keeping a close eye on Saturday as well for the potential for another round of thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds with severe storms possible. We can have a round of showers and storms in the morning and early afternoon hours as well as later in the day with a cold front passing through. If parameter come together we could develop a line of stronger storms with gusty winds in the afternoon /evening time frame; stay weather aware throughout the day. Sunday, high pressure moves in to dry us out and the focus will then be on the heat. While it may become slightly less humid (only slightly) the temperatures will soar. Highs to finish the weekend and through the middle of next week will likely approach 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s. Winds south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Winds west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Lows near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe with brief, heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 90.

