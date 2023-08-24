Today's Forecast: Humid and hot with a chance for a few showers & storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Find ways to stay cool today! Temperatures are likely to remain warm this morning, kicking off in the lower 70s with high dew point temperatures. The higher the dew point, the more humid it feels! Another hot and humid day is on tap for the afternoon! A HEAT ADVISORY and EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS has been issued for most of West Michigan today due to another round of feels-like temperatures soaring over 100 degrees. It's also a Clean Air Action Day due to elevated ozone levels. There's a chance for a couple thunderstorms today as well. If any storms do develop, they have the potential for becoming severe. For more information about today's severe weather potential and heat, click here. Slightly cooler air settles in for Friday, with the chance of rain overnight Friday into early Saturday. Thankfully, you'll get a break from the heat and humidity this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle 70s! We will stay with dry sunny skies through the weekend and start of next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, hazy, hot, and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. A MARGINAL and SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Still warm and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Still humid. Showers and storms possible overnight.

SATURDAY: Early shower/storm chance otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

