Today's Forecast: Hot with hazy sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A clear, calm and quiet start to the work week! Today looks like a repeat of Sunday with abundant sunshine and temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. Late tonight into Tuesday will see a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to graze areas mainly well north of I-96. Most of the region will experience rain-free conditions right on through Tuesday and most of Wednesday. A better chance for thunderstorms arrives later Wednesday evening as a more potent weather disturbance drops into the region from the northwest through Thursday. Thursday expect heavy rainfall and possible storms for mostly the first half of the day. Behind this system somewhat cooler temperatures look to be on tap by next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. West winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or storm possible mostly northward from Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms late in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers and storms. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

