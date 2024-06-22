Today's Forecast: Hot & Humid with scattered storms

WEST MICHIGAN — Forecast from Fox 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for counties along and south of I-96 through 8 P.M. Saturday. High temperatures will be near 90° again on Saturday, especially south of I-96. Heat index values will still push 98° again, but northern communities will have some relief as scattered showers and storms move in midday. A stronger line of storms is expected to move through in the evening through early Sunday morning. The defined line will be associated with a cold front, bringing the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and a small wave of relief Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Sunday. West Michigan falls under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Click here for the latest severe weather analysis.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms early, followed by a few scattered showers near sunrise. Some may be strong to severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers, otherwise afternoon sunshine and a breezy northwest wind. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube