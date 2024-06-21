Severe weather potential in West Michigan on Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a threat for severe weather on Saturday due to a passing cold front. The greatest potential for severe weather will be in the evening and overnight. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours are the primary concerns. An isolated tornado is possible.

Where is the greatest threat for severe weather?

At this time, West Michigan falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms. The higher risk for severe thunderstorms will be in Wisconsin and Illinois, where a SLIGHT RISK has been placed. This Storm Prediction Center outlook is likely to adjust, so stay alert with FOX 17 News.

WXMI

When will storms develop?

The latest forecast models show pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning due to a slow-moving stationary front. The severe weather potential will be very low in the early morning hours.

WXMI

As the day goes on, heat and humidity will build. This will provide fuel for showers and thunderstorms as the cold front passes late Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures could climb to nearly 100 degrees.

WXMI

The greatest potential for severe thunderstorms in West Michigan will be after 6 p.m. Saturday. Thunderstorms will travel from the northwest towards the southeast on Saturday evening, producing heavy rain and frequent lightning.

WXMI

Localized flooding will be possible with these passing storms due to the high moisture content in our atmosphere. Thunderstorms will progress towards I-96 after 9 p.m. Saturday and towards I-94 after 11 p.m. Saturday.

WXMI

WXMI

Showers will extend towards the east side of Michigan overnight Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

WXMI

What are the severe weather threats?

All modes of severe weather are possible. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the primary concerns. An isolated tornado is also possible. The high-level moisture in the atmosphere will lead to heavy downpours where localized flooding is possible.

How can I receive alerts?

The best way to stay informed during severe weather events is to download the FOX 17 News App or the FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

You can also follow FOX 17 News on social media, watch FOX 17 News on-air, or visit our website. With many of us planning to spend time outside on Sunday for the holiday weekend, you will want to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube