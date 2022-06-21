Today's Forecast: Hot, humid with plenty of sun

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A warm start to what will be a hot and muggy day with daytime highs in the lower 90s feeling like the upper 90s near 100 degrees. Summer officially arrives on today at 5:14 A.M., which is known as the summer solstice. It's one of the longest days of the year with more than 15 hours of daylight. It's the precise time the sun is as far north of the equator as it gets. Look for the daylight hours to gradually get shorter afterwards. While most of this week will be dry and sunny, there's a chance for a stray shower tonight into Wednesday morning, as a cold front slides through the state. The passing cold front will additionally provide less humidity for the remainder of the work week. While the humidity will be lower for Wednesday through Friday, the sunshine and heat are going nowhere! High temperatures remain in the upper 80s, with mostly sunny skies. Humidity climbs back in starting on Saturday, with the chance of a few showers on Sunday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with possible shower or storm. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Gradually less humidity through the day. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Humidity building back in. Highs in the upper 80s.

