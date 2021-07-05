Today's Forecast: Hot & humid again with possible showers & storms later this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Warm and muggy conditions last through Monday and while most of today will be dry, a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the evening hours. Stay weather aware as some storms could get on the stronger side with high winds and hail as the SPC as parts of West Michigan in the marginal risk for severe weather. The chance for a shower or storm with possible heavy rainfall goes up a bit on Tuesday and increases further for Wednesday as a front stalls out and then moves southward yet again on Wednesday. While temperatures will come down a bit on Wednesday, it is to remain quite humid. A dry forecast is anticipated for Thursday and Friday before our next risk for wet weather arrives late at night Friday into Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. An isolated evening shower or storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Lows near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty shower or thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s. West southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers with possible heavy rainfall and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. West northwest winds shift to the northeast at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

